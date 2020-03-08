Mahoney missed the front end of a one-and-one but a fullcourt heave was well short for the Bison, who knocked off No. 2 seed American in the quarterfinals.
The Terriers (20-13) face league champion Colgate or fifth-seeded Lafayette at the highest remaining seed on Wednesday for an NCAA berth. BU last made the conference final in 2013 and won its last title in 2011.
Javante McCoy had 12 points and eight assists for Boston University (20-13). Jo
Toomer scored a career-high 23 points in his last game for the Bison (14-20) and Jimmy Sotos added 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.