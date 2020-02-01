LEWISBURG, Pa. — Max Mahoney had 18 points and 11 rebounds for his second straight double-double and Boston University rolled to a 77-57 win over Bucknell on Saturday.

Mahoney, who has five double-doubles on the season for the Terriers (13-10, 7-3 Patriot League), sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor and added three assists. Javante McCoy had 15 points and five assists, while Wallter Whyte pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.