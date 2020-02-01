Avi Toomer scored 16 points to pace the Bison (9-14, 5-5). Andrew Funk added 11 points, while Jimmy Sotos scored 10.
Boston University, which led by six points at halftime, outscored Bucknell 38-24 after intermission. The Terriers shot 56% from the floor (33 of 59) and hit 6 of 13 from beyond the arc (46%). The Bison shot 41% overall and 40% from distance (8 of 20).
