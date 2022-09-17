Mahoney's long pick-6 highlights UMass victory

Campiotti’s 18-yard pass to Cameron Sullivan-Brown opened the scoring early in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Stony Brook took possession at the UMass 22-yard line following a 10-yard punt by CJ Kolodziey of the Minutemen (1-2). On third-and-goal from the 11, Mahoney intercepted a Daron Bryden pass and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown.