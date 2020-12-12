Ryan Myers had 14 points for the Gaels (2-3, 1-1). Nelly Junior Joseph added eight rebounds.
The Stags evened the season series against the Gaels with the win. Iona defeated Fairfield 70-42 last Friday.
