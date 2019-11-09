Maier connected with Vaughn for a 58-yard touchdown to make it 38-28 midway through the fourth quarter and Gilliam’s 19-yard scoring run with 54 seconds left capped the scoring.

It was Maier’s sixth 300-yard passing game this season and he has 3,057 yards this season, making him one of two players (J.T. O’Sullivan) in program history with three consecutive 3,000-yard passing seasons. Maier’s has 10,657 career yards passing and needs just 89 to pass O’Sullivan into first in program history.

Gilliam’s 242 yards rushing were the fifth most in UCD history and his 75-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter was a career long and the longest run by an Aggies player since 2007.

Davis Alexander passed for 285 yards and four touchdowns for Portland State (5-6, 3-4).

