DAVIS, Calif. — Ulonzo Gilliam ran for three touchdowns and Jake Maier passed for 302 yards and a score to help UC Davis beat San Diego 54-21 on Saturday night.

Maier was 24-of-48 passing with no interceptions and Gilliam had 16 carries for 46 yards. Jared Harrell finished with six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown for UC Davis (2-0).

San Diego (1-1) scored three touchdowns in fewer than three minutes to take a 21-20 lead when Zach Nelson scored on a 1-yard run with 4:06 left in the third quarter. Gilliam had two 11-yard touchdown runs and Vincent White returned an interception 48 yards for a score to make it 40-21 after the PAT failed. On USD’s next play from scrimmage on Cade Peacock picked off a pass from Anthony Lawrence, setting up a 26-yard touchdown run by Tehran Thomas.

Backup quarterback Brock Johnson hit Namane Modise for a 19-yard TD to cap the scoring with 1:34 to play.

Lawrence was 20-of-38 passing for 272 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions for the Toreros.

