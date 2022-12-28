Maine Black Bears host the Harvard Crimson in out-of-conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Harvard Crimson (8-5) at Maine Black Bears (6-6) Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maine -5; over/under is 132 BOTTOM LINE: Chris Ledlum and the Harvard Crimson take on Kellen Tynes and the Maine Black Bears in non-conference play. The Black Bears have gone 3-0 in home games. Maine averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Crimson are 4-2 in road games. Harvard ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 13.1 assists per game led by Evan Nelson averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tynes is averaging 15 points, four assists and 3.2 steals for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Ledlum is averaging 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Crimson. Chisom Okpara is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Crimson: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

