Maine faces NJIT, aims to end 4-game skid

NJIT Highlanders (3-11, 0-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-8, 0-1 America East) Orono, Maine; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Maine will try to stop its four-game skid when the Black Bears play NJIT. The Black Bears are 3-1 on their home court. Maine has a 3-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Highlanders are 0-1 in America East play. NJIT ranks seventh in the America East shooting 32.9% from downtown. Eyal Nankin paces the Highlanders shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Tynes is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 14.3 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Maine.

Miles Coleman is averaging 14.3 points for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

