Maine faces Vermont after Juozapaitis' 22-point game

Vermont Catamounts (13-10, 7-2 America East) at Maine Black Bears (10-13, 4-6 America East) Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the Vermont Catamounts after Gedi Juozapaitis scored 22 points in Maine's 84-49 win against the UMBC Retrievers. The Black Bears have gone 6-3 at home. Maine is eighth in the America East with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Peter Filipovity averaging 4.2.

The Catamounts are 7-2 in conference games. Vermont is fifth in the America East with 13.0 assists per game led by Robin Duncan averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.4 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Black Bears. Juozapaitis is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

Duncan is averaging eight points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists for the Catamounts. Dylan Penn is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Vermont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 26.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

