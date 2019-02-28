Binghamton (8-21, 4-10) vs. Maine (5-24, 3-11)

Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, Maine; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton looks to extend Maine’s conference losing streak to seven games. Maine’s last America East win came against the New Hampshire Wildcats 62-53 on Feb. 3. Binghamton came up short in a 96-76 game to Hartford in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Binghamton has benefited heavily from its seniors. Caleb Stewart, J.C. Show, Chancellor Barnard and Everson Davis have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Bearcats points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Sam Sessoms has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last five games. Sessoms has 43 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-16 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 8-5 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Maine has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 60.3 points while giving up 66.7.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Maine has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all America East teams. That figure has dropped to 19.7 percent during the team’s six-game losing skid, however.

