ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Maine has depended on senior leadership this year while UMass Lowell has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Black Bears, seniors Andrew Fleming, Sergio El Darwich and Nedeljko Prijovic have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season. In the other locker room, freshmen Christian Lutete, Obadiah Noel, Connor Withers and Ron Mitchell have combined to account for 73 percent of UMass Lowell’s scoring this season.

STEPPING IT UP: The Black Bears have scored 81.2 points per game against America East opponents thus far, an improvement from the 55.7 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE ANDREW: Fleming has connected on 31.9 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 70.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The River Hawks are 0-9 when they score 70 points or fewer and 9-7 when they exceed 70 points. The Black Bears are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Maine is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 75 points. The Black Bears are 1-17 when scoring any fewer than 75.

DID YOU KNOW: UMass Lowell is ranked first among America East teams with an average of 74.2 points per game.

