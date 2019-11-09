ELON, N.C. — Joe Fagnano passed for 320 yards and two touchdowns, Earnest Edwards caught five passes for 153 yards and a score, and Maine beat Elon 31-17 on Saturday for its third straight victory.

Maine scored a touchdown on its first four possessions of the game, including Devin Young’s 60-yarder on the fourth offensive play. Edwards had an 88-yard catch-and-run for the third score and he completed a 2-yard pass to Jaquan Blair to cap the scoring run with 4:42 left in the first quarter.