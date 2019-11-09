Emmanuel Reed had a game-high 55 yards rushing and Joe Fitzpatrick ran for a score for Maine (5-5, 3-3 Colonia Athletic Association). The Black Bears’ defense registered six sacks, recovered two fumbles and held Elon to 276 total yards. Edwards went over 100 receiving yards for the fifth time this season and passed for his fifth career touchdown.
Davis Cheek was 18-of-37 passing for 203 yards and a TD for Elon (4-6, 3-4).
