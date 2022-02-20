Miles Coleman had 24 points for the Highlanders (11-14, 6-9). Matt Faw added 14 points. Souleymane Diakite had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Dylan O’Hearn, who was second on the Highlanders in scoring heading into the matchup with 13 points per game, shot only 11 percent in the game (1 of 9).
The Black Bears evened the season series against the Highlanders. NJIT defeated Maine 69-66 on Jan. 2.
