Maine plays Marist

Marist Red Foxes (3-4) vs. Maine Black Bears (4-3)
The Red Foxes have a 3-4 record in non-conference play. Marist has a 2-1 record against teams over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Tynes is shooting 60.0% and averaging 16.4 points for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.4 points for Maine.
Patrick Gardner is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Javon Cooley is averaging 9.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for Marist.
