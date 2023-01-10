Maine takes on New Hampshire following Juozapaitis' 26-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-8, 2-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (6-9, 0-2 America East) Bangor, Maine; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Maine hosts the New Hampshire Wildcats after Gedi Juozapaitis scored 26 points in Maine’s 91-83 overtime loss to the NJIT Highlanders. The Black Bears have gone 3-2 in home games. Maine is third in the America East with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Kellen Tynes averaging 7.5.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in America East play. New Hampshire averages 65.9 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Black Bears and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juozapaitis averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Tynes is shooting 53.2% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games for Maine.

Advertisement

Kyree Brown is averaging 10.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 27.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article