Maine takes on New Hampshire following Tynes' 23-point outing

Maine Black Bears (11-15, 5-8 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (12-13, 7-6 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine takes on the New Hampshire Wildcats after Kellen Tynes scored 23 points in Maine's 74-72 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes. The Wildcats are 8-4 on their home court. New Hampshire has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Bears are 5-8 against America East opponents. Maine ranks fifth in the America East shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 15.4 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Nick Johnson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.2 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 24.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

