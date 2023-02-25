Maine visits Binghamton after Gibson's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maine Black Bears (11-16, 5-9 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (12-15, 8-6 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Binghamton -2.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton hosts the Maine Black Bears after Miles Gibson scored 23 points in Binghamton’s 81-70 loss to the Vermont Catamounts.

The Bearcats are 8-5 on their home court. Binghamton gives up 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Black Bears are 5-9 against America East opponents. Maine ranks seventh in the America East shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Falko is averaging 13.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Bearcats. Dan Petcash is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Jaden Clayton is averaging 7.1 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Black Bears. Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 24.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

