Maine visits Cent. Conn. St. following Tynes' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maine Black Bears (3-1) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-5) New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cent. Conn. St. -1.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Kellen Tynes scored 21 points in Maine’s 93-70 win over the Columbia Lions.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 4-7 at home last season while going 8-24 overall. The Blue Devils averaged 61.8 points per game while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Maine went 6-23 overall last season while going 1-14 on the road. The Black Bears averaged 13.3 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article