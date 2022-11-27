Mains and Northern Arizona host Abilene Christian

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) Flagstaff, Arizona; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -2.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts the Abilene Christian Wildcats after Nik Mains scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 91-79 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Lumberjacks are 2-0 in home games. Northern Arizona is eighth in the Big Sky with 24.0 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Cole averaging 3.8.

The Wildcats are 0-1 in road games. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC with 15.8 assists per game led by Ja’Sean Jackson averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cone is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Liam Lloyd is averaging 10.1 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 35.2% for Northern Arizona.

Cameron Steele is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron is averaging 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for Abilene Christian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

