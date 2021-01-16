Montana totaled 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.
Brandon Whitney scored a season-high 22 points for the Grizzlies (6-7, 2-4). Michael Steadman added nine rebounds.
Montana defeated Northern Arizona 67-56 on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.