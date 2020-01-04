Karlis Silins had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (10-5, 2-0 Conference USA).
Efe Odigie had 13 points for the Miners (9-6, 0-2). Williams added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Nigel Hawkins had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Florida Atlantic faces Rice on the road on Thursday. UTEP faces Southern Miss at home on Thursday.
