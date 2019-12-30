Kim Aiken Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (8-5, 1-1). Mason Peatling added 19 points and Jacob Davison had 14 points.
Idaho State faces Sacramento State on the road on Saturday. Eastern Washington matches up against Portland State at home on Saturday.
