FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Chier Maker crashed the boards for a two-handed tap-in with .9 seconds left and lifted Idaho State to an 81-79 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night as the Bengals survived the loss of a 19-point second-half lead.

Carlos Hines scored a 3-pointer and a put back to cap NAU’s 21-8 run in the waning minutes, forging a 79-79 tie with 21 seconds to go. Brandon Boyd missed on a weaving drive down the paint for Idaho State, but Maker rushed in and tapped the game-winner home while surrounded by four NAU players.

Balint Mocsan scored 21 points — canning 7 of 9 3-pointers — to lead Idaho State (9-12, 5-7 Big Sky) to a season split with the Lumberjacks. Maker scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Boyd added 13 points and Kelvin Jones 10 for Idaho State, which shot 56 percent from the field (32 of 57) and 12 of 24 from behind the 3-point arc.

Bernie Andre scored 19 to lead the Lumberjacks (7-15, 5-7), who had as many 3s as a team, seven, as did Mocsan.

The Bengals led 59-40 early in the second half.

