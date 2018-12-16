ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Makuach Maluach scored 22 points and Anthony Mathis shook off a shooting slump to make two late 3-pointers, helping New Mexico to hold off Central Arkansas 82-70 on Saturday, ending a three-game skid.

Carlton Bragg, in his Lobos debut, finished with 16 and Mathis had 13 for New Mexico (5-4).

Khaleem Bennett scored 14 to lead the Bears (4-6).

Central Arkansas had closed to within 72-66 after Eddy Kayouloud hit a 3-pointer, but Mathis responded with back-to-back 3s of his own to push the Lobos lead back to double figures.

The first half was fairly close until the closing moments when New Mexico finished it off with an 8-2 to run to lead 40-32 at the break. The Bears were unable to get closer than six points throughout the second half.

Many of the stats were fairly equal, but New Mexico owned the rebounding edge 49-38 and dominated off the bench 60-22.

BIG PICTURE

Central Arkansas faces two Big 5 opponents on the road before heading home to for a breezer against NAIA member Lyon College to close the non-conference slate.

After losing three in a row, the Lobos needed a win not only to regain their confidence but assuage a restless fan base that saw the Lobos blow a 17-point lead in its last game, and lose the two games before that by a combined 60 points.

UP NEXT

Central Arkansas is in the midst of a five-game road trip finishing up Dec. 19 at Indiana and Dec. 21 at Oklahoma State.

New Mexico continues a four-game home stand Dec. 18 against North Texas.

