The group, all 32 graduating seniors, had been through enough at the Naval Academy: last year’s 3-10 season of dread, three straight losses to Army and a pair of defeats to Air Force. Perry and his classmates’ goal this season is to make up for all of that hurt and leave with a favorable legacy.

They took another step in the right direction Saturday with a 35-28 win over SMU, a victory that kept the Midshipmen in contention for a spot in the AAC title game Dec. 7 and was their 17th in a row on senior day.

It was Perry’s 70-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter that put Navy (8-2, 6-1) ahead for good, and a few ticky-tacky plays helped keep the Mids there — a dropped pass on third down on SMU’s ensuing drive and an offside call that gave Navy an automatic first down that ended the game.

All told, Perry, a senior quarterback from Tennessee, rushed for 195 yards on 38 carries and two touchdowns. He completed a career-high 9 of 15 passes for 162 yards and threw for another score.

Navy outgained the Mustangs 540-344 even as former Texas quarterback Shane Buechele completed 16 of 28 passes for 251 yards.

SMU (9-2, 5-2), which is 25th in the College Football Playoff rankings, arrived in Annapolis rested, coming off an open date. Navy was yearning for redemption after absorbing a 52-20 beating at Notre Dame last week.

The Midshipmen landed the first blow, a 22-yard touchdown run by Chance Warren, but the Mustangs’ reply was immediate: Senior CJ Sanders ran the ensuing kickoff back 100 yards to tie it at 7-7.

After a 41-yard field goal by Navy’s Bijan Nichols early in the second quarter, SMU’s defense dialed up the intensity as Buechele and the offense remained unflinchingly precise. With more than enough time to dance around in the pocket, Buechele hit wide receiver James Proche with an eight-yard dart to give the Mustangs their first lead at 14-10.

The defense widened the gap by sacking Perry on back-to-back plays for a total loss of 16 yards, after which Owen White’s 39-yard punt put SMU in a plum spot on Navy’s 42. It took the Mustangs two plays — a 33-yard pass from Buechele to Sanders and a nine-yard touchdown run by Xavier Jones — to score again and take a 21-10 lead with 4:01 left in the half. For the Mids, the only good part of a second quarter in which they amassed just 52 yards was that SMU didn’t score again before halftime.

In the third quarter, Navy didn’t take long to respond.

Perry finally got going, leading the Mids through a dominant period in which they gathered 211 yards to the Mustangs’ 4. The senior ran in a one-yard touchdown for the first score of the quarter and got Navy within field goal range to narrow SMU’s lead to 21-20 on Nichols’s 24-yard kick.

He turned in a final 17-yard run before the end of the quarter, shaking off a few hands grabbing at his jersey along the way, to get to the SMU 13-yard line. The senior finished the drive early in the fourth with a 13-yard pass to Ryan Mitchell for a touchdown, then tossed a lob to CJ Williams for Navy’s first two-point conversion of the year.

But just as they did when threatened in the first quarter, the Mustangs had an immediate response. Buechele took just over two minutes to rattle off six plays, ending with a screen to wideout Rashee Rice — who took off up the left sideline for a 61-yard touchdown that tied the score at 28 and set up Perry’s final star turn of the day.

