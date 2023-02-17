Maldonado leads Wyoming against Air Force after 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Air Force Falcons (13-14, 4-10 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-17, 3-10 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wyoming -4.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Air Force Falcons after Hunter Maldonado scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 70-56 victory against the New Mexico Lobos. The Cowboys are 6-6 on their home court. Wyoming is eighth in the MWC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Thompson averaging 3.7.

The Falcons have gone 4-10 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks ninth in the MWC scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Rytis Petraitis averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Noah Reynolds is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Jake Heidbreder is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Petraitis is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 23.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

