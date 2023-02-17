Maldonado leads Wyoming against Air Force after 20-point showing

Air Force Falcons (13-14, 4-10 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-17, 3-10 MWC)
The Falcons have gone 4-10 against MWC opponents. Air Force ranks ninth in the MWC scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Rytis Petraitis averaging 5.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Wenzel averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Noah Reynolds is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.
Jake Heidbreder is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Petraitis is averaging 11.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Air Force.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Falcons: 3-7, averaging 62.9 points, 23.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.