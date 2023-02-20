Maldonado leads Wyoming against Utah State after 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah State Aggies (21-7, 10-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (8-18, 3-11 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the Utah State Aggies after Hunter Maldonado scored 22 points in Wyoming’s 75-69 loss to the Air Force Falcons. The Cowboys have gone 6-7 at home. Wyoming gives up 71.5 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Aggies are 10-5 in conference play. Utah State scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maldonado is averaging 14.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Cowboys. Noah Reynolds is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

Steven Ashworth is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

