Maldonado scores 28 points to send Wyoming past Howard 78-71

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands — Hunter Maldonado scored 28 points, 19 in the second half, and Wyoming beat Howard 78-71 on Friday night in a Paradise Jam contest.

Maldonado also contributed three steals for the Cowboys (3-1). Ethan Anderson went 5 of 7 from the field to add 11 points. Jake Kyman recorded nine points and finished 3 of 4 from the field.