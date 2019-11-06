Wyoming held the Bengals to 8-of-25 shooting before intermission including 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Austin Smellie’s layup with 14:29 before halftime gave Idaho State its last lead of the game, 7-6.
Malik Porter led Idaho State with nine points and Jared Stutzman scored eight.
Wyoming faces South Carolina on the road on Sunday. Idaho State faces Air Force on the road on Thursday.
