Wyoming held the Bengals to 8-of-25 shooting before intermission including 1 of 11 from 3-point range. Austin Smellie’s layup with 14:29 before halftime gave Idaho State its last lead of the game, 7-6.

Malik Porter led Idaho State with nine points and Jared Stutzman scored eight.

Wyoming faces South Carolina on the road on Sunday. Idaho State faces Air Force on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD