Maletic and LIU host James Madison

Long Island Sharks (1-9) at James Madison Dukes (8-3) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits the James Madison Dukes after Marko Maletic scored 22 points in LIU’s 76-59 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes. The Dukes have gone 4-0 at home. James Madison ranks third in the Sun Belt with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Mezie Offurum averaging 3.7.

The Sharks are 0-5 on the road. LIU is the best team in the NEC scoring 12.3 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vado Morse is averaging 12.8 points for the Dukes. Terrence Edwards is averaging 11.6 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for James Madison.

Maletic is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 15.7 points. Jacob Johnson is averaging 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for LIU.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

