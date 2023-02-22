Mallette and Pepperdine host Santa Clara

Pepperdine Waves (9-19, 2-12 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (21-8, 9-5 WCC)
The Waves are 2-12 in WCC play. Pepperdine has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.
Mike Mitchell Jr. is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 assists. Maxwell Lewis is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.
Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.