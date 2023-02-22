Mallette and Pepperdine host Santa Clara

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pepperdine Waves (9-19, 2-12 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (21-8, 9-5 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Houston Mallette scored 22 points in Pepperdine’s 97-88 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Broncos are 13-4 in home games. Santa Clara ranks fourth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Waves are 2-12 in WCC play. Pepperdine has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandin Podziemski is averaging 19.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Broncos. Carlos Stewart is averaging 15.3 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

Mike Mitchell Jr. is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 assists. Maxwell Lewis is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 77.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

