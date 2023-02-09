Mallette leads Pepperdine against BYU after 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BYU Cougars (16-10, 6-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-17, 1-10 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pepperdine -7.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine faces the BYU Cougars after Houston Mallette scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 94-93 overtime win against the Portland Pilots.

The Waves have gone 7-6 at home. Pepperdine is second in the WCC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Maxwell Lewis averaging 8.1.

The Cougars are 6-5 in WCC play. BYU ranks second in the WCC with 34.7 rebounds per game led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 8.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 assists for the Waves. Lewis is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Traore is shooting 59.1% and averaging 12.5 points for the Cougars. Jaxson Robinson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 75.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

