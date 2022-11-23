Mallette leads Pepperdine against No. 19 UCLA after 20-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (4-1) at UCLA Bruins (3-2)
The Waves are 0-1 in road games. Pepperdine ranks sixth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 45.8% as a team from deep this season. Malik Moore leads them shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is shooting 63.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for UCLA.
Maxwell Lewis is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Waves. Mallette is averaging 15 points and 3.6 assists for Pepperdine.
