Trey Murphy III scored 19 points off the bench and Josh Parrish added 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting for the Owls (9-10, 1-5), who shot 37% from the floor (22 of 60). Drew Peterson had eight rebounds.
Southern Miss matches up against UAB on the road on Thursday. Rice faces North Texas on the road on Monday.
