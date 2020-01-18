Trey Murphy III scored 19 points off the bench and Josh Parrish added 13 points on 6-for-6 shooting for the Owls (9-10, 1-5), who shot 37% from the floor (22 of 60). Drew Peterson had eight rebounds.

AD

Southern Miss matches up against UAB on the road on Thursday. Rice faces North Texas on the road on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com