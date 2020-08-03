Seton Hall (20-9) was on the verge of a fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth when the season was ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The return of Mamukelashvili and the addition of graduate transfer Bryce Aiken from Harvard are expected to allow the Pirates to compete for an NCAA berth next season. Seton Hall lost Big East Conference player of the year Myles Powell, point guard Quincy McKnight and center Romaro Gill to graduation.
