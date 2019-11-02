Mancuso, 23 of 30 for 318 yards passing with an interception, extended the lead to 17 when he ran 6 yards untouched into the end zone in the third quarter. Jake Larson added a 31-yard field goal.

Charlie Fessler caught a career-high 11 passes for 147 yards for the Spiders (5-4, 4-1), who outgained the Seawolves 470-288 in total yards and held them to 72 yards rushing.

The Seawolves scored on Tyquell Fields’s second-quarter 57-yard pass to Delante Hellams Jr.

Synceir Malone’s interception of a Mancuso pass in the first quarter led to Nick Courtney’s 26-yard field goal for a 3-0 Stony Brook lead. Gavin Heslop blocked a fourth-quarter field-goal attempt, but the Seawolves were unable to cash in and were stopped on downs on their final drive.

