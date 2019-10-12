As the quarter drew to a close, Maine regained the lead when Joe Fagnano threw an 87-yard TD pass to Andre Miller. Richmond (3-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association) pinned Maine at its own 1-yard line after a 68-yard punt by Jake Larson. Maine’s four-play, 99-yard drive took a little more than two minutes.

Following a short kickoff that Aaron Dykes returned 15 yards to Richmond’s 34-yard line, Mancuso connected with Fuller for a 21-17 advantage with 30 seconds left in the third.

Fuller finished 127 yards on three receptions.

Miller tallied 115 yards in receiving yards with four receptions for Maine (2-4, 0-3).

