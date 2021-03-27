Justin Allen passed for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Jackson Parham had four catches for 74 yards for the Phoenix (1-5, 0-4).
Richmond took a 14-0 lead with touchdowns on its first two drives of the game and led 24-7 at halftime.
The Spiders ran for 192 yards while holding the Phoenix to 30 yards on 24 carries.
