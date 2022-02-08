Bacot was 8 of 10 from the field — and also the free-throw line — for North Carolina (17-7, 9-4 ACC). RJ Davis added 16 points, Manek and Leaky Black each had 11 and Love 10. Black scored all of his points in the second half.
Bacot scored 15 of North Carolina’s 30 first-half points, including a dunk just before the halftime buzzer for a five-point lead. He picked up his fourth foul with 11:41 remaining and went to the bench before returning five minutes later. He fouled out with just over a minute left on the offensive end.
Hall scored 24 points for Clemson (12-11, 4-8). Freshman Ian Schieffelin, averaging 2.1 points per game, scored a season-high 12 points, and Al-Amir Dawes and Collins each had 10.
North Carolina hosts Florida State on Saturday. Clemson continues its three-game homestand on Thursday against No. 7 Duke, followed by Notre Dame on Saturday.
