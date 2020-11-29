She played 37 minutes and prior to the game pronounced herself at 85%. She is Syracuse’s all-time assist leader with 591 and led the nation with 9.8 assists per game in 2017-18.
The Orange (1-0) only shot 29% in their season opener, going 2 of 18 from 3-point range, and had 21 turnovers. However, they held the Seawolves (0-2) to 21% shooting, 3 of 24 behind the arc, and forced 22 turnovers.
Kamilla Cardoso added 14 points for Syracuse.
Nairimar Vargas-Reyes led Stony Brook with 11 points.
