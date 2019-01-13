SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Junior guard Tiana Mangakahia scored 34 points and had 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her first triple-double and No. 12 Syracuse defeated North Carolina 90-77 on Sunday.

Mangakahia was 11-of-20 shooting, including 4 of 6 from the arc and made 8 of 9 free throws for the Orange (14-2, 3-0 ACC), who won their eighth straight and improved to 6-0 at home. The last triple-double by a Syracuse player was Cornelia Fondren’s on Dec. 20, 2015.

Syracuse took a 56-37 lead at halftime after sinking 12 3-pointers, a program record for a half. The Orange missed on seven 3-point attempts in the second half, finishing 12 of 28.

An 8-0 run with six points from Janelle Bailey got the Tar Heels (9-8, 0-3) midway through the third quarter, but the Orange rebuilt a 13-point edge heading into the final period and Syracuse remained ahead by double figures.

Paris Kea scored 22 points and Taylor Koenen had 21 points and 11 rebounds for UNC.

