Mangum leads Louisiana Tech against UTSA after 22-point showing

UTSA Roadrunners (6-6, 0-1 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (7-5, 0-1 C-USA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the UTSA Roadrunners after Dravon Mangum scored 22 points in Louisiana Tech’s 108-52 win over the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs. The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. Louisiana Tech has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners are 0-1 in C-USA play. UTSA is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs and Roadrunners meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is scoring 17.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

John Buggs III averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Japhet Medor is averaging 12.3 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for UTSA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

