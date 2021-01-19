Shaquan Jules had 14 points for Radford (9-6, 8-1 Big South Conference), which won its fifth straight game.
Jordan Whitfield scored a career-high 28 points for the Fighting Camels (8-8, 4-5). Cedric Henderson Jr. scored 18 points and Joshua Lusane scored 13 with 13 rebounds and five assists.
