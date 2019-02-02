RIVERDALE, N.Y. — Freshman Samir Stewart scored 19 points and Manhattan cruised past Saint Peter’s 64-50 on Saturday night.

Stewart was 5 of 6 from the field including four 3-pointers and had five steals for the Jaspers (6-16, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Elijah Buchanan added 10 points and four rebounds.

Manhattan had 13 team steals contributing to 21 Saint Peter’s turnovers.

Stewart and Christian Hinckson hit 3-pointers and Warren Williams added a dunk to a 16-5 start for the Jaspers and they led all the way to take a 28-18 advantage into the break.

Saint Peter’s scored just five points in the first nine minutes of the second half, allowing Manhattan to take a 43-23 lead midway through and the Jaspers cruised from there.

Manny Dixon scored 18 points for the Peacocks (6-15, 3-6) who are on a three-game skid. Samuel Idowu, who averages more than 11 points per game, scored four but led the team with nine rebounds.

