Manhattan faces Cent. Conn. St. following Stewart's 35-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-10) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-6, 1-0 MAAC)
The Jaspers are 2-2 in home games. Manhattan has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.
The Blue Devils are 0-6 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Jaspers. Raziel Hayun is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Manhattan.
Kellen Amos is averaging 13.1 points for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.