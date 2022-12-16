The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Colleges

Manhattan faces Cent. Conn. St. following Stewart's 35-point game

By
December 16, 2022 at 2:47 a.m. EST

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-10) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-6, 1-0 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -3.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan faces the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Samir Stewart scored 35 points in Manhattan’s 104-97 overtime loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Jaspers are 2-2 in home games. Manhattan has a 0-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Blue Devils are 0-6 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Jaspers. Raziel Hayun is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Manhattan.

Kellen Amos is averaging 13.1 points for the Blue Devils. Nigel Scantlebury is averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Loading...