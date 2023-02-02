Manhattan hosts Billups and Siena

Siena Saints (15-7, 9-2 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (7-13, 5-6 MAAC)
The Saints are 9-2 against MAAC opponents. Siena is seventh in the MAAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jackson Stormo averaging 2.4.
The Jaspers and Saints face off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Roberts is averaging 12.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Jaspers. Anthony Nelson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.
Javian McCollum is shooting 46.3% and averaging 15.8 points for the Saints. Andrew Platek is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Siena.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.
Saints: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.