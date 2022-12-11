Manhattan hosts Bryant following Kenney's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bryant Bulldogs (7-3) at Manhattan Jaspers (3-5, 1-0 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -7.5; over/under is 151.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the Manhattan Jaspers after Sherif Kenney scored 21 points in Bryant’s 79-60 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Jaspers have gone 2-1 in home games. Manhattan has a 0-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 on the road. Bryant averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 11.5 points, four assists and 1.8 steals. Anthony Nelson is shooting 35.2% and averaging 13.3 points for Manhattan.

Kenney averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Charles Pride is averaging 16.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for Bryant.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article