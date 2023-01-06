Manhattan hosts Canisius after Nelson's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-11, 0-4 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (4-9, 2-2 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -1.5; over/under is 142.5 BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan hosts the Canisius Golden Griffins after Anthony Nelson scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 84-65 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats. The Jaspers are 2-4 in home games. Manhattan is fifth in the MAAC with 12.6 assists per game led by Nelson averaging 3.7.

The Golden Griffins have gone 0-4 against MAAC opponents. Canisius is 0-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers and Golden Griffins match up Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is shooting 36.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Jaspers. Nelson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.5 points for the Golden Griffins. Jamir Moultrie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Canisius.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 70.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

