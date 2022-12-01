Manhattan hosts Fields and Fairfield

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfield Stags (2-5) at Manhattan Jaspers (2-3) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Manhattan -2; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits the Manhattan Jaspers after Caleb Fields scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 63-56 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces. The Jaspers are 1-0 on their home court. Manhattan is 0-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Stags are 0-4 on the road. Fairfield is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samir Stewart is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 14 points, five assists and two steals. Josh Roberts is shooting 80.4% and averaging 16.2 points for Manhattan.

Fields is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 14.6 points. Supreme Cook is averaging 12 points and 6.4 rebounds for Fairfield.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article