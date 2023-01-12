Manhattan takes on Mount St. Mary's after Nelson's 24-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Manhattan Jaspers (5-10, 3-3 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-10, 2-3 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Anthony Nelson scored 24 points in Manhattan’s 64-59 victory against the Niagara Purple Eagles. The Mountaineers are 2-3 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaspers have gone 3-3 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan allows 72.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers and Jaspers square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Benjamin is averaging 15 points and 4.1 assists for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Samir Stewart is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 14.9 points and 3.4 assists. Nelson is shooting 40.7% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

